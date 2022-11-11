The Nevada Department of Transportation and Q&D Construction has completed the second season of a multi-year project to enhance the existing roadway and utility system along sections of State Routes 431 and 28 to help preserve pavement and protect Lake Tahoe.
During the 2022 construction season, crews made the following highway improvements:
• Removed and repaved approximately four inches of aging roadway asphalt on six miles of Mt. Rose highway near the summit
• Roughly 16,000 linear feet of existing barrier rail replaced with new enhanced, decorative barrier along SR 431 from Mt. Rose summit to the SR 28 intersection
• New detention basins and drainage improvements installed on SR-28 at Marlette Creek to enhance stormwater quality before it enters the lake
• Completed installation of underground conduit line on SR 28 in Crystal Bay.
The new ITS conduit will connect and power roadway cameras, road/weather information systems, traffic counters, traffic flow detectors, automated chain/snow tire control signage, and detection for runaway truck ramps.
This also provides opportunity for early installation of future electrical and communications including fiber optic cables, and is part of a broader plan to make high-speed internet more accessible throughout Nevada
• Reinforced an aging timber wall on SR 28 north of Memorial Point, using concrete that was shaped and stained to look like natural surrounding rock
While some travel delays were more extensive, travel time through work zones averaged less than 10 minutes. Communications outreach ensured stakeholders had information to help with their travel decisions and public comments received were overwhelmingly positive.
Next season, May through October 2023, drivers should anticipate multiple work zones with single-lane flagger-controlled closures and up to 30-minute travel delays. Commercial vehicles with air brakes will be prohibited from traveling over Mt. Rose Summit during the work.
Work for the 2023 construction season includes:
• ITS conduit line installation – from the Northwood/Southwood Boulevard intersection in Incline Village to Ponderosa Ranch.
• Repaving six miles of SR 28 - four inches of roadway asphalt will be removed and replaced.
• Select roadway cross slopes will be reconstructed for enhanced roadway alignment and drainage.
• Enhanced sidewalks, sidewalk ramps and driveway accesses
• SR 431 from SR 28 roundabout in Incline Village to the Mt. Rose Summit scenic overview:
- Repaving additional sections of SR 431- Three inches of roadway asphalt will be removed and replaced.
To sign up for construction updates for next season, visit inclinehighways.com or call (775) 560-0402
(Nevada Department of Transportation)