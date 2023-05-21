All lanes of Southbound I-580 through central Reno have opened after being reduced to one lane this weekend for a resurfacing project.
The Nevada Department of Transportation says crews placed 7,725 tons of new asphalt.
Lane reductions were expected to last until early Monday morning but finished 9 hours ahead of schedule.
During similar major construction last weekend, crews placed 6,400 tons of new asphalt to resurface the two fast lanes of southbound interstate.
Two additional major construction weekends are planned through the summer for resurfacing of northbound lanes.
NDOT says each major construction weekend allows crews to condense approximately one and half months of resurfacing construction into one weekend of work.
Meanwhile, night and weekend lane and road closures will begin on State Route 28 in Incline Village as part of a continuing project to resurface and improve sections of State Routes 28 and 431.
The project’s third construction season launched May 1 with daytime construction as equipment was mobilized.
Beginning May 20 through early June, the following night and weekend closures will take place:
* Sundays at 8 p.m. through Fridays at 7 p.m. – single lane closures on State Route 28 between Northwood Boulevard and Ponderosa Ranch Road in Incline Village. Crews will trench and install underground conduit line to connect and power roadway cameras, roadside weather information stations, and more.
* Saturday, May 20 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. – single lane closures on State Route 28 from Crystal Bay to the SR 431 roundabout at Incline Village. Crews will replace roadside guardrail. One weekend only.
(NDOT contributed to this report.)