When weather changes, the Nevada Department of Transportation’s Freeway Service Patrol operators respond to an increase in disabled vehicles on the side of the freeway, often because drivers do not take proper steps to prepare vehicles. As colder weather arrives, the Freeway Service Patrol is offering tips to prepare vehicles for winter driving.
Winter Vehicle Prep Tips:
• Check tire pressure and tread. Colder winter temperature can reduce tire pressure, potentially leading to increased wear and poor handling.
• Check vehicle battery and cables.
• Check vehicle lights (headlights, brake lights, back-up lights, taillights, parking lights, turn signals).
• Check windshield wipers. Be ready for winter storms by checking and replacing wiper blades if needed.
• Check vehicle brakes, filters, oil and all other fluid levels, hoses and belts. Make sure your vehicle’s cooling system (including anti-freeze) is well maintained and fluid levels are full.
• Pack tire chains, ice scraper, snow shovel, extra winter clothing/blanket and non-perishable food.
• Be familiar with your vehicle’s tire chain installation, four-wheel drive and other winter driving systems. Check owner’s manual for details.
• Visit nvroads.com before driving for highway conditions.
For more than 15 years, NDOT has provided the Freeway Service Patrol in Las Vegas and Reno to enhance freeway safety and help quickly clear incident scenes. NDOT Freeway Service Patrol vehicles patrol fixed routes, helping keep freeways clear by assisting motorists to remove stalled vehicles, as well as providing basic first aid, extinguishing minor vehicle fires, providing traffic control and safety at incident scenes and more. National statistics show that for every minute a freeway lane is blocked, the resulting traffic congestion takes four minutes to clear, and the chance of secondary crashes rises. By helping to quickly and safely clear roadside incidents, the Freeway Service Patrol helps keep freeways safe and clear. The Freeway Service Patrol has provided roadway assistance for more than 9,500 incidents on Reno-area freeways during the first nine months of this year, with roughly 75 percent of incidents cleared within fifteen minutes.
Each Freeway Service Patrol operator is a certified automotive technician and receives emergency vehicle operator, fire protection, CPR, hazardous materials, traffic flagging, and First Aid certifications. The service is sponsored by Geico and provided by Quality Towing, a division of United Road Towing.
While the patrol is not available by phone, Freeway Service Patrol route information is available by visiting dot.nv.gov and selecting “Travel Info.” Additional state highway information is available at dot.nv.gov or by calling (775) 888-7000