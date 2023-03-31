The Nevada Department of Transportation is preparing for summer by hiring temporary workers to assist with summer highway construction and maintenance.
Applications are now being accepted for temporary summer highway construction and maintenance positions in Reno/Sparks, Carson City, Fallon, Fernley, Elko, Winnemucca, Las Vegas, Hawthorne, Yerington and other areas.
Position requirements are available and applications can be submitted by searching “Hwy Construction Aid” at careers.nv.gov. Resumes can also be submitted to humanresources@dot.nv.gov, noting the geographic region and temporary highway maintenance position the applicant is interested in.
NDOT recommends that interested applicants apply as soon as possible, as temporary positions will only be available until filled in each area.
Year-round, NDOT maintenance professionals perform approximately 75 different type of tasks, from snow, ice and debris removal to roadway patching, sweeping, slope enhancements and more, to help keep Nevada drivers safe and connected.
Permanent highway maintenance and other career opportunities are also routinely available across the state.
Those interested can also visit https://careers.nv.gov/go/Transportation/8624900/ to view all NDOT positions.
Additional state highway information is available at dot.nv.gov or by calling (775) 888-7000.
(Nevada Department of Transportation)