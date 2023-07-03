The Nevada Department of Transportation will host virtual and in-person public information meetings beginning July 3 to gather public feedback on alternatives to State Route 361 between Gabbs and Middlegate in advance of future expansion of the Navy’s Fallon Range Training Complex.
Meetings will be available both in-person and virtually to learn more and provide input regarding future realignment of SR 361:
- Virtual meeting option: Visitors can view project information and provide comments by visiting the virtual public meeting at dot.nv.gov/SR361 anytime July 3-Aug. 4, 2023. Both English and Spanish language will be available.
- In-person meeting option: An in-person open house public meeting will be held Tuesday, July 18 between 4-7 p.m. at the Fallon Convention Center, 100 Campus Way in Fallon. The meeting will be held in an open house format, with a formal presentation beginning at 5:30 p.m.
- Those needing additional assistance with access to the meeting can contact (702) 232- 5288 or email at cmlynarek@dot.nv.gov.
Meetings will provide information about the proposed roadway alignment alternatives, potential impacts, next steps and solicit public feedback regarding the development and evaluation of alternatives.
A portion of SR 361 is within the U.S. Navy’s Fallon Range Training Complex future expansion area. The road will be moved outside the Navy’s expansion area for public safety.
A recommended new realignment would move the highway eastward for approximately 13 miles between Gabbs and Middlegate. Potential new alignments are not projected to add notable travel time or distance.
This initial planning-level study, known as the SR 361 Alignment Alternative Development Study, is a Planning and Environmental Linkages study to gather feedback to identify and screen several potential routes for the new section of roadway.
Information and recommendations from this study will be utilized in the subsequent environmental study to be completed prior to construction. Future phases of the project will include additional public outreach and detailed design and environmental review information.
NDOT receives funding for the realignment process from the U.S. Navy via the Federal Highway Administration.
This planning and public outreach process is specific to realignment of SR 361. For more information on the U.S. Navy’s Fallon Range Training Complex expansion, visit https://frtcmodernization.com.
(The Nevada Department of Transportation assisted with this story.)