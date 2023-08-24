According to the Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT), construction projects along I-580 have been going pretty well.
If driving on I-580 is part of your daily route you've probably noticed some traffic delays between Mill Street and Peckham Lane.
NDOT said that resurfacing of I-580 in central Reno is on schedule. In fact, the majority of the daytime lane closures are now wrapping up and drivers can expect to see primarily overnight lane closures through the fall.
"So on I-580 and south Reno drivers will continue to see primarily overnight lane and ramp closures as we make those resurfacing improvements," said NDOT public information officer Meg Ragonese. "It's all aimed at making sure our interstates provide that safety and connectivity that our region relies on."
This isn't the only project NDOT is working on.
Starting in late August and through October, NDOT will be replacing their avalanche control system located at the Mt. Rose Highway summit on State Route 431.
When snow builds up on the summit, traffic is briefly stopped away from the area while NDOT activates the system to send shock waves to shake loose the snow toward the highway.
Snowplows then remove the snow and reopen the road. This system is over 30-years-old, so NDOT is taking advantage of these next couple of months to replace it before this upcoming winter hits.
"There's no specific traffic stoppages scheduled for the next week and a half, but drivers should be prepared that over the coming month and a half they will see periodic and brief traffic stoppages at the top of Mount Rose highway as we replace that aging avalanche control center," Ragonese said.
NDOT will also be launching another project this fall to widen southbound 395 between North McCarran and Golden Valley Drive.