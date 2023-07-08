The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) is inviting the public to a webinar to receive an update on the Department’s progress and future plans in collaborative efforts to build a reliable statewide electric vehicle (EV) charging network.
The Zoom webinar will take place on Wednesday, July 12 from 2-3 p.m. and will be available online later for those unable to attend.
As part of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL) - also known as the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act – NDOT will receive more than $38 million over five years to support the build out of EV charging infrastructure, promote EV adoption, and support an electrified economy. NDOT’s National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) Plan supports the Department’s mission to provide, operate, and preserve a transportation system that enhances safety, quality of life and economic development through innovation, environmental stewardship, and a dedicated workforce.
In September 2022, NDOT received federal approval of the state’s first NEVI Plan. This federal program is being implemented in collaboration with other statewide EV charging programs.
The NEVI Plan will be updated annually for the next several years. The first NEVI Plan included a prioritization process to identify and select charging locations that best serve the needs of Nevada’s residents and ensure regular access to charging on the state’s Alternative Fuel Corridors (AFCs). NDOT’s efforts are part of a nationwide effort to ensure a convenient, affordable, reliable, and equitable charging experience for all users.
With the first year of implementation almost complete, NDOT says it is excited to host a public webinar to provide an update on progress and a look ahead to future years. Join us to learn more, ask questions, share your thoughts, and get involved to help shape EV charging in Nevada.
The link can be found here: Launch Meeting - Zoom
Meeting ID: 818 8926 1578
Passcode: 979814
For those unable to attend, a recording of the webinar will be posted to the NDOT NEVI webpage: Electric Vehicle (EV) Infrastructure | Nevada Department of Transportation (nv.gov)
(Nevada Department of Transportation)