The Nevada Department of Transportation will host an in-person public meeting April 18, and an on-line public meeting April 10-21, to provide information on upcoming widening of Pyramid Highway.
The meeting will be available both in-person and virtually to learn more about the first phase of the Pyramid Highway/U.S. 395 connection project:
- Virtual meeting option: Visitors can view project information and provide comments by visiting the virtual public meeting any time April 10-21 at PyramidHighway.com. Both English and Spanish language will be available.
- In-person meeting option: An in-person open house public meeting will be held Tuesday, April 18 between 4-7 p.m. at Sepulveda Elementary School, 5075 Ion Drive in Sparks. A formal presentation will be held at 5:30 p.m.
- Those needing additional assistance with access to the meeting can contact (702) 232-5288.
Project construction is anticipated to begin in May 2023 and last for two years. Community members can anticipate intermittent overnight lane closures and up to 30-minute travel delays, as well as brief intersection closures, on Pyramid Highway beginning this spring. Two travel lanes will remain open in each direction during daytime construction, with reduced work zone speed limits, as the following improvements are made:
- Widen approximately one and a half miles of Pyramid Highway from Queen Way to Los Altos Parkway from four to six lanes.
- Reconstruct just under one mile of existing four-lane roadway from Los Altos Parkway to Golden View Drive.
- Construction of a protected 10-foot wide shared use path and five-foot bike lanes from Queen Way to Golden View Drive.
- Improvements also include installation of raised medians, smart traffic signals and sidewalk, bicycle lanes, screening/sound walls, as well as enhanced lighting and drainage infrastructure.
The Nevada Department of Transportation project is in partnership with the Regional Transportation Commission of Washoe County (RTC) and the Federal Highway Administration, and in collaboration with Washoe County, the City of Sparks, and other regional stakeholders.
The RTC secured a $23 million federal BUILD grant to support construction. Additional phases to complete the project are included in the 2050 Regional Transportation Plan.
Project information is available at PyramidHighway.com, by calling (775) 230-7282 or texting “PYRAMID” to (775) 242-9168 to sign up for project updates.
Additional state highway information is available at dot.nv.gov or by calling (775) 888-7000