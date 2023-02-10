The Nevada Department of Transportation will open commute-hour one-lane traffic on State Route 208 through Wilson Canyon in Lyon County as repairs continue following a major landslide.
Beginning Monday, Feb. 13, the currently-closed section of roadway will open to traffic daily from 5am-8am and 5pm-8pm. Drivers should anticipate up to 20-minute travel delays as pilot cars alternate directions of traffic. Reduced speeds will be in place entering the work zone. The roadway may be closed for driver and worker safety during severe weather. Outside of these hours, the roadway will remain closed between Hudson Aurora Road and State Route 339.
In coming weeks, NDOT will work to open the section of highway to travel during additional daytime hours.
Drivers are asked to avoid unnecessary travel in the area. Alternate routes are sparse in the rural area. Highway detour routes include U.S. 395, U.S. 50 and U.S. 95A between the Yerington and Douglas County areas.
On Jan. 10, a landslide and rockfall fell across roughly 400 feet of State Route 208 through the Wilson Canyon, between Smith Valley and Yerington.