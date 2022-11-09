A Winnemucca man died after he was accidentally shot by his friend on a hunting trip in the North Pequop Mountains last week.
The Nevada Department of Wildlife says the unidentified 48-year-old man died on scene, on November 1.
A preliminary investigation by Elko County Sheriff’s Deputies and NDOW game wardens determined that a friend of the victim was trying to place his weapon into a plastic gun case attached to a side-by-side OHV when the rifle accidentally fired, hitting the victim in the chest.
Nevada law prohibits carrying loaded rifles and shotguns in or on vehicles, including ATVs and snowmobiles, yet NDOW says carrying a loaded weapon in a vehicle continues to be one of the three most-cited offenses each year.
This is only the second hunting-related fatality in Nevada since 1997. The other incident occurred in 2015 when a hunter was loading his rifle into a truck when it also accidentally discharged and shot a 48-year-old from Carson City in the chest.
(NDOW contributed to this report.)