U. S. Senator Jacky Rosen (D-NV) and U.S. Senator Catherine Cortez Masto (D-NV) announced that two Nevada projects will be awarded nearly $3.5 million in SMART grants from the U.S. Department of Transportation.
The funds will help improve road safety and efficiency in the Las Vegas and Lake Tahoe areas.
The Tahoe Transportation District will receive $1,489,000 to develop a digital system to help control traffic flow during peak tourism seasons, analyze travel behavior, and connect visitors with public transportation options.
The Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada will receive $2,000,000 to install high-tech cameras and sensors along busy intersections to help emergency vehicles avoid delays, monitor traffic patterns, and improve safety.
Senator Rosen said, “Making sure Nevadans have accessible and reliable roadways is crucial to the safety and success of our communities, businesses, and local economies".