Keep Truckee Meadows Beautiful held their annual Truckee River Cleanup on Saturday, September 16th, with over 693 volunteers showing up to lend a hand, according to a release.
Volunteers worked at 20 different locations along the river from Verdi to Wadsworth removing weeds, cleaning up illegal dump sites, stenciling storm drains and helping in other park beautification and cleanup projects.
All in all, preliminary results show volunteers removed 3.1 tons of trash, including 3 bike frames, 3 coolers, 6 shopping carts, 6 Bird scooters in the river and 20 tires. They also removed 22 tons of weeds and green waste, stenciled 325 storm drains and planted 135 trees.
“The Truckee River Cleanup provided our community a reason to come together and make our home a more beautiful place. The Keep Truckee Meadows Beautiful team is grateful to our funders and municipal partners who made this cleanup financially possible, and we want to extend our gratitude to the hundreds of volunteers who made the Truckee River Cleanup a huge success,” said Darcy Phillips, KTMB’s Executive Director.
The cleanup efforts help protect water quality and mitigate fire risk.
The City of Reno shared photos on X from a cleanup site hosted by Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve at Wingfield Park, thanking volunteers for their efforts.