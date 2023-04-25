The Neurology clinic at St. Mary's Regional Medical Center is temporarily closed due to a staffing shortage.
Saint Mary's says their Neurology clinic is operated with one person, who recently transitioned to a different practice.
As soon as they find a new neurologist, the clinic will be back up and running.
A spokesperson for Saint Mary's released the following statement regarding the topic:
Saint Mary’s Health Network is proud to offer a multitude of healthcare services to the Northern Nevada community. The extensive list of resources includes cardiology services, where Saint Mary’s was just ranked as the #3 Cardiovascular Hospital in the U.S., and a robust collection of both inpatient and outpatient specialties that helped make Saint Mary’s the only Northern Nevada hospital to appear on Merative’s 100 Top Hospitals List in 2023.
In the case of neurology, Saint Mary’s places an extreme importance on offering the service line but has had to pause clinic operations due to staffing. As the organization is actively recruiting for a neurologist, Saint Mary’s Health Network looks forward to continuing operation of their neurology clinic once a hire is made.
To be clear, the Neurology Clinic has not been permanently shut down, and we recognize the importance of continuing to provide access to a much-needed resource in our community.
Our entire organization is steadfast in our commitment to providing patients with the very best care and service.