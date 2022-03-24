Nevada added 6,300 jobs over the month of February.
Leisure and Hospitality contributed 3,400 jobs, according to the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation’s (DETR) February 2022 economic report.
Employment remains below typical levels, but it is up 126,700 since February 2021, giving rates an annual increase of 9.7%. The large increase in employment over the year reflects the significant effects of the pandemic in 2021.
The total employment level in the state is 1,434,100. The state’s unemployment rate in February was 5.1 percent, decreased by 0.1 from 5.2 percent in January and decreased by 4.7 percentage points when compared to February 2021.
“It is promising to see the latest numbers from February’s economic report, particularly the continued rebound in employment growth in Nevada. It’s great to see gains made in leisure and hospitality, the hardest hit industry in our State. Across all State agencies, we are focused on creating more economic opportunity for Nevadans,” said Governor Steve Sisolak.
Metropolitan Statistical Area (MSA) Employment (Seasonally Adjusted):
- Las Vegas employment increased by 7,600 jobs (0.7%) since January, an increase of 116,400 jobs (12.6%) since February 2021.
- Reno employment had an increase of 300 jobs (0.1%) since January, an increase of 10,000 jobs (4.1%) since February 2021.
- Carson City employment had an increase of 100 jobs (0.3%) since January, an increase of 900 jobs (3.0%) since February 2021.
"Nevada's strong over-the-month employment growth in February was led by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Statistical Area, with the number of jobs up 0.7 percent since last month. The State’s unemployment rate continues a steady decline, down from 5.2 percent in January to 5.1 percent in February. The State’s labor market is continuing its recovery as we emerge from the COVID recession, particularly in the industries that were hit hardest by the pandemic,” said David Schmidt, Chief Economist.
You can find more data on the department's employment and unemployment dashboards, located at nevadaworkforce.com.