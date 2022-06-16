Nevada added 2,600 jobs in May, according to new figures released by the Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation.
Here in Northern Nevada, Reno added 800 jobs since April.
DETR’s chief economist says employment in Reno's manufacturing industry has now reached 30,000 jobs - that's up more than 14% since before the pandemic.
DETR says the total employment level in the state is 1,446,600.
The state’s unemployment rate in May is 4.9%, decreased by 0.1 from 5.0% in April and decreased by 2.9 percentage points when compared to May 2021.