Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford says his office will not bring charges against alleged Republican false electors in the aftermath of the 2020 election.
He says he is barred from doing so by current state policy.
“As you know I've been silent on Nevada's fake electors except to say the matter was on our radar. With it on our radar, we ascertained that current state statutes did not directly address the conduct in question. To the dismay of some, and I'm sure to the delight of others.”
The attorney general is now asking lawmakers to pass Senate Bill 133.
The legislation would prohibit - and create penalties - for a person who creates or serves in a false slate of presidential electors.
It would also prohibit the state or local governments from hiring someone convicted of doing so.
The hearing on the bill closed Thursday afternoon -- with many people coming forward both for and against it.
It's not clear when lawmakers will discuss it next.