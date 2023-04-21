Members of the Nevada Air Guard helped plant trees at Mira Loma Park on Friday.
This is the second year in a row members of the guard have helped plant trees for Earth Day.
They say it's part of their mission to help out the community.
"One of our state strategic priorities is community and what better way to support the community than to get out here and support our parks and rec department and do something great out here at Mira Loma,” says Chief Master Sergeant Jeff Linton
About 50 airmen from the 152nd Airlift Wing competed amongst each other to try to see which group could plant their tree the fastest.