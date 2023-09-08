From 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, the 152nd Airlift Wing next to the Reno-Tahoe International Airport will run an active shooter exercise.
Various alarms and simulated gun shots may be heard over the Public Address System (PSA) during that time.
The tests will include simulated guns firing, intermittent sirens, and tones and spoken words. Members may be seen wearing various types of gear and equipment.
The Nevada Air Guard asks that people not be alarmed. They say this is a normal exercise of the members of the base, and the on-base notification system.
(Nevada Air Guard)