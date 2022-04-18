May is ALS Awareness Month and the ALS Association Nevada Chapter (Nevada ALS) is hosting its first in-person fundraiser in two years with its annual Reno/Sparks Walk to Defeat ALS event on Saturday, May 7th.
Immediately following a car parade, this year’s walk will take place at the Sparks Marina Park, located at 300 Howard Dr. in Sparks, with check-in beginning at 10:30 a.m. and the walk beginning at noon. Attendees will enjoy a 1.5 mile walk with food, raffles, face painting, music, lawn games and more.
“We’re excited to get back into the community and gather with the people that truly understand the importance of fighting ALS, especially during ALS Awareness Month,” said Lisa Tomlin-Kurr, Development Director.
“This walk is one of the biggest ways to support local Nevada ALS patients while also helping national research efforts to find a cure. For individuals living with ALS or the family members that care for them, this walk creates a sense of community and we’re excited to return to an in-person event.”
Nevada ALS families, friends and community members are invited to join the colorful walk by wearing one of four different colored Unlock lanyards in red, yellow, blue and white to represent a person’s connection to ALS.
Walk to Defeat ALS is one of the primary ways that local ALS chapters are able to sustain their patient care programs and support groups, as well as contribute to national research efforts.
While the walk is free to participants, walkers must register as part of a team or as an individual. Once registered, online profiles are created, and participants will be able to share their link in an effort to fundraise for the cause.
For those not able to attend, the option to donate to a walker is also available.
To register for the walk or donate to the event, visit the Walk to Defeat ALS page here.
(Argentum Partners)