On December 5th, 2021, Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak and California Governor Gavin Newsom announced a temporary expansion that will be put in place for Interstate 15.
The expansion project would add a five-mile stretch between the California-Nevada border and Barstow. This part of the highway plays an imperative role in supply chain and tourism between Southern California and Las Vegas.
The reasoning behind the expansion is to lessen the traffic congestion in that area during peak hours.
The cost of the project is estimated to be $12 million and is going to be completed with existing resources from the California State Highway Account. Project completion is anticipated by the end of summer 2022.
Governor Newsom stated: “This five-mile stretch of highway is a critical piece of infrastructure for not only our two states, but for the whole country. However, the hours of traffic deters tourism and goods movement,” and “While this is just a temporary solution, the expansion is crucial for continued economic health and resilience in the region and beyond. I thank Governor Sisolak for his continued focus and partnership on this and other shared priorities for Californians and Nevadans.”
Governor Sisolak added: “I appreciate Governor Newsom and California’s willingness to work together on this critical issue. Annually, more than 11 million Las Vegas visitors drive in and out of town on I-15 and this is a major step forward while we continue to collaborate and work toward more permanent solutions."