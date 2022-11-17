Nevada Football has announced two future non-conference opponents, including season openers for the 2024 and 2025 seasons.
The Wolf Pack will visit Penn State, Aug. 30, 2025, and will play a home-and-home series with Troy, with the 2024 opener taking place Aug. 31 at Troy, and the Trojans visiting Reno, Sept. 13, 2031.
The Wolf Pack now has two future road contests against B1G programs on the books, as the contest against the Nittany Lions will follow a Sept. 14, 2024 game at Minnesota.
Each contest will be the Pack's first meeting with the respective opponent.
Nevada's updated future non-conference schedules, and Mountain West home and road opponents, are below.
Nevada Football Future Non-Conference Schedules
2023
Sept. 2 – at USC
Sept. 9 - Idaho
Sept. 16 – Kansas
Sept. 23 – at Texas State
MW Home Games: Hawai'i, New Mexico, UNLV, Wyoming
MW Road Games: Colorado State, Fresno State, San Diego State, Utah State
2024
Aug. 31 – at Troy
Sept. 7 – Georgia Southern
Sept. 14 – at Minnesota
Sept. 21 – Eastern Washington
MW Home Games: Air Force, Fresno State, San José State, Utah State
MW Road Games: Boise State, Hawai'i, UNLV, Wyoming
2025
Aug. 30 - at Penn State
Sept. 6 – Sacramento State
MW Home Games: Boise State, Colorado State, San Diego State, UNLV
MW Road Games: Air Force, Fresno State, New Mexico, San José State
2026
Sept. 19 – at UCLA
2029
Sept. 8 – UTEP
Sept. 15 – at Kansas
2031
Sept. 13 - Troy
