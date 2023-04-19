In a Democrat-controlled legislature, Nevada Assembly Republicans have had to focus on pragmatic, solution-based bills if they want them to survive.
91 Assembly Bills died after failing to pass out of committee on Friday, but republicans have a number of bills that survived.
Their focus moving forward bills that carry the republican ethos - and bills that help rural Nevada.
"We're in the minority in both houses and we have to take that into account. Fortunately, we have a Republican, and we're working quite well with the senate as well as the executive branch. Trying to get through what we can and also limit what we consider bad bills from getting through, and using the Governor's ability to limit what actually gets passed to help get some of our desires through the assembly,” said (R-Reno) Assembly Minority Whip Rich DeLong
Some Assembly republican bills that are building bi-partisan support:
AB191 - a bill to decrease regulatory burdens on small rural water providers.
AB177 - gives the "811 Call Before You Dig" hotline an expansive digital record of all of the utility power lines mapped by counties across the state.
AB429 - a bill to allocate millions in state and federal dollars toward updating rural airports across the state.
“Nobody in Nevada can fly in, nobody in Elko County, nobody in Humboldt County, nobody in Eureka County, nobody in Lander County can get into Nevada by air unless you fly into another state. And, that's distressing. And, our rail service is what it is. I can propose a high-speed rail, haha. That's a little more expensive than what we're trying to do with 429, but I think all the of the reception we've got, we have had a ton of positive response from everybody,” said (R-Elko) Assemblyman Burt Gurr.
Assembly republicans say they are in lock step with the Governor's five pillars: Modernize Government, Election Integrity, Crime Reduction, K-12 Omnibus Spending, and School Safety.
Here are more Assembly Republican bills that survived Friday's chopping block. They have to pass out of the chamber by April 25th.
AB158 - AN ACT relating to emergency medical services; ratifying the Recognition of Emergency Medical Services Personnel Licensure Interstate Compact; and providing other matters properly relating thereto.
AB159 - AN ACT relating to offenders; adding certain offenses relating to cruelty to animals to the list of offenses for which credits earned by offenders may not be deducted from the minimum term or the or the minimum aggregate term imposed by a sentence; adding certain offenses relating to cruelty to animals to the list of offenses for which a court may not defer judgment; revising the maximum period for which a court may set or extend probation or suspension of a sentence for certain offenses; adding certain offenses relating to cruelty to animals to the list of offenses a person must not be convicted of to be eligible for a petition for early discharge; and providing other matters properly relating thereto.
AB277 - AN ACT relating to health care; establishing a rural emergency hospital as a type of medical facility licensed in this State; authorizing a rural emergency hospital that meets certain requirements to receive an endorsement as a crisis stabilization center; requiring the Department of Health and Human Services to take certain measures to increase reimbursement under Medicaid for certain services provided by rural emergency hospitals; and providing other matters properly relating thereto.
AB356 - AN ACT relating to mobile tracking devices; prohibiting a person from installing, concealing or otherwise placing a mobile tracking device in or on the motor vehicle AN ACT relating to mobile tracking devices; prohibiting a person from installing, concealing or otherwise placing a mobile tracking device in or on the motor vehicle
AB429 - AN ACT relating to aviation; revising provisions governing the Nevada Air Service Development Commission and the Nevada Air Service Development Fund; making an appropriation to the Nevada Air Service Development Fund; making an appropriation to the Fund for Aviation for the enlargement, improvement or maintenance of rural airports, landing areas or air navigation facilities in Nevada; and providing other matters properly relating thereto.
AB120 - AN ACT relating to health care; eliminating certain restrictions on the provision of voluntary health care service; and providing other matters properly relating thereto.
AB190 - AN ACT relating to elections; requiring the Secretary of State to prescribe by regulation a voter registration form that must be distributed by a title company and certain apartment associations and property management companies under certain circumstances; and providing other matters properly relating thereto.
AB315 - AN ACT relating to energy; requiring the Director of the Office of Energy to coordinate with certain entities to recommend best practices for issuing a permit for geothermal energy; temporarily creating the Geothermal Energy Systems Demonstration Program; prohibiting certain restrictions on the use of a system for obtaining geothermal energy by the owners of real property; requiring the Office of Energy to conduct an interim study relating to geothermal energy; and providing other matters properly relating thereto.
AB419 - AN ACT relating to taxation; revising the criteria for certain renewable energy facilities to be eligible for a partial abatement of certain taxes; and providing other matters properly relating thereto.