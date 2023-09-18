Nevada Athletics will partner with the College Football Playoff Foundation and Extra Yards for Teachers Week to honor and recognize the impact of educators in the Washoe County School District.
The annual eight-day celebration dedicated to honoring and recognizing great teachers runs Sept. 15-23, 2023. The Wolf Pack held its recognition at this past Saturday’s football game against Kansas.
“Our partnership with the Mountain West and its member institutions has been simply outstanding in our efforts to support teachers and celebrate their important roles with our children,” said CFP Foundation Executive Director Britton Banowsky. “We couldn’t have the nationwide reach we have without our wonderful partners throughout the country.”
This year, Silver Lake Elementary was selected as the recipient of $5,000 from Nevada Athletics and the College Football Playoff Foundation. Additionally, Tami Smith, a first-grade teacher at Silver Lake, was selected as the recipient of $1,000.
“Two years ago, we set a school-wide goal of becoming a 1:1 technology school,” said Silver Lake Principal Courtney Sego. “The money awarded will be used to get us closer to this goal and will be spent on laptops and iPad for our first- and second-grade students.”
“Ms. Smith works incredibly hard each and every day,” Sego continued. “She is an amazing advocate for her students and works to ensure the students within her classroom get the individualized support they need in order to be successful learners.”
“We’re so grateful to the University of Nevada for celebrating our incredible educators! Principal Sego and the team at Silver Lake go above and beyond every day to make sure every child is known and supported by name, strength and need,” said WCSD Superintendent Susan Enfield.
The continued partnership between the Wolf Pack and Washoe County School District has helped to connect students and teachers to the University of Nevada. The collaboration has helped the University assist schools in need and award teachers for their exemplary service to Washoe County School District.
(University of Nevada)