Starting in August, you can leave your cash at home if you attend any University of Nevada athletic events.
Starting then, concessions at Mackay Stadium and Lawlor Events Center will go cashless for Nevada Athletics events, according to reporting from Nevada Today.
Sodexo, which runs concessions for Nevada Athletics, will be removing cash as a payment option in an effort to enhance efficiency at checkout and only accepting debit or credit cards..
This is one of two moves designed to make for a smoother experience for attendees.
The other is a new comprehensive post-game exit plan from around Mackey Stadium to make it easier for fans to leave after football games.
That exit plan is detailed below.
Road Closures (Postgame)
North Virginia Street will be closed to all southbound traffic from North McCarran Boulevard to 15th Street before halftime on each game day. All items will be set up for egress after halftime.
North Virginia Street will be closed to all northbound traffic from West 9th Street to 15th Street.
All traffic turning southbound onto North Virginia Street from North McCarran Boulevard will be directed to North Sierra Street.
East Stadium Way will be closed to public traffic from North McCarran Boulevard to Wolf Pack Park.
West Lots
Vehicles parked in the West Lots will exit westbound to North Virginia Street and be directed north to McCarran Boulevard.
Access points to North Virginia Street from the West Lots will be:
- The southwest exit of the West Stadium Parking Garage (north side of Lawlor Events Center)
- 16th Street
- 17th Street
- Comstock Drive
East Lots
Vehicles parked in the East Lots will exit eastbound to Evans Avenue, where they will have the option to head north or south.
Access points to Evans Avenue from the East Lots will be:
- Enterprise Road
- East. Stadium Way (Southbound)
South Lots
Vehicles parked in the South Lots will exit southbound to North Virginia Street and be directed south.
Access points to North Virginia Street from the South Lots will be:
- 15th Street
- The Brian J. Whalen Parking Complex
Rideshare Info
Ride share services will remain based at the south end of Lawlor Events Center. Ride share vehicles can access the pickup zone on 15th Street via Sierra Street.
Nevada Football parking passes for the 2023 season are available for purchase online or by calling 775-348-PACK. Season parking passes start at $100.