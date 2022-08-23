The 6th Annual Reno Battle of the Badges Blood Drive was held at Greater Nevada Field the past two days where local law enforcement, fire protection and other city and county agencies came together to see who can donate the most blood for a good cause.
The annual blood drive is held every summer to help overcome a seasonal trend of increased blood usage and lower donations.
While competitions are fun, the real winners are patients who depend on the team of blood donors to help them through difficult circumstances.
“Labor Day is quickly arriving, when we know accidents increase with more vehicles on the road or with the end of summer recreational activities,” states Scott Edward, Vitalant Sr. Manager of Donor Recruitment. “We appreciate donors supporting community safety during this annual Battle of the Badges blood drive in Reno. They ensure blood – already collected, tested and delivered – is on the shelves when and where needed.”
Suiting up for the game are local agencies and community members who support the cause. Last year’s winner, the Sheriff’s Office, know it’s anyone’s game! All the teams depend on community members coming out to donate on behalf of their favorite agencies.
All blood types are needed to alleviate this critical shortage, especially O positive and O negative. Type O positive can be used almost as widely as O negative, which is the universal type that can be used for any patient.
To learn more, you can visit Vitalant - Donate Blood, Plasma or Platelets with Vitalant