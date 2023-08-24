The weather has calmed down in Nevada after the remnants of Hilary moved through over the weekend. Preliminary data is coming in and according to the Weather Prediction Center, several states broke records for most rainfall from a tropical storm or its remnants. This includes Nevada, Oregon, Idaho, and Montana. This does not represent the entire state, but rather the data shows the highest value recorded. For example, 9.20" fell in southern Nevada this past week because of Hilary and 3.20" fell in eastern Oregon. It’s not unheard of for tropical moisture to move through Nevada from either the remnants of tropical storms or atmospheric rivers. What made this storm so unique was that it made its way into California as a tropical storm. By the time Hilary reached the Truckee Meadows it had weakened significantly and lost many tropical characteristics. Most spots in the Reno area got between a quarter of an inch and half an inch of rain from the remnants of Hilary. Some higher elevations in the Sierra, and around Lake Tahoe got closer to an inch. For example, .21” of rain was reported at the Reno Airport on the 20th, and .10” on the 21st. At Tahoe City, .58” fell on the 20th and .38” on the 21st. The first image is from the Center for Western Weather and the second is from NOAA.
Going forward there is a very slight thunderstorm chance through Saturday. A couple lows are hanging out in the Pacific, drawing up some moisture into the region. Nighttime thunderstorms will develop along the Pine Night Range Thursday night and produce a light amount of rain. They will be moving quickly, lowering any flood threat. As the low lifts northeast and southwesterly flow develops, storm chances goes down on Sunday and Monday. There is less than a twenty percent chance for rain in Reno over the weekend. Have a good weekend.