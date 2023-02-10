The Nevada Commission on Ethics is expected to discuss its investigations against Reno Fire Chief David Cochran and former Reno City Council member Neoma Jardon at its next meeting on February 15.
In January, The Nevada Commission on Ethics opened an investigation against Reno Fire Chief David Cochran related to Cochran's conduct as a public officer.
In the original complaint, the Commission says Cochran's role in a political commercial for Senator Catherine Cortez Masto violated NRS 281A.400(7).
Jardon's case involves her role as a member of the Reno City Council and the Downtown Reno Partnership.
According to an item on the agenda, the Commission received a Complaint alleging various violations by Jardon in August 2022.
In their original complaint, the Commission says a public official may not accept a position with a private entity that they personally voted to fund with public funding. (NRS 281A.410)
Jardon would step down from the Reno City Council and eventually take a top position with the Downtown Reno Partnership.
If the stipulated agreement is approved in Jardon's case, she will have to pay a fine of $3,060.
--------------------------------------------------
Original Story from January 23, 2023:
The Nevada Commission on Ethics has opened an investigation against Reno Fire Chief David Cochran
According to the Commission, it's related to Cochran's conduct as a public officer.
Specific concerns surround the misuse of government resources.
This may include using government time, property and more to benefit a personal interest.
It's not clear what exactly happened that caused the Commission to open an investigation.
This is a developing story, and we will update as we learn more.