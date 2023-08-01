Nevada County deputies have arrested a 72-year-old man in connection with another man's death this past weekend.
Deputies arrested Anthony Eric Stewart on Sunday after they got a call about an unidentified man's body inside a car at Tyler Foote Crossing Road and Black Sands Mine Road in Nevada City.
Deputies say Stewart was booked into the Wayne Brown Correctional Facility with no bail.
An autopsy is pending and the investigation is ongoing.
If you have any information that can help authorities, call 530-265-7880.