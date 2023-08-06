If you are interested in learning about community wildfire protection plans, the Nevada County Office of Emergency Services is hosting an event next week.
It is set for Thyrsday, August 17th from 4 to 5:15 p.m. on Zoom.
Speakers will include Dillon Sheedy with the Truckee Fire Protection District, Alessandra Zambrano and Alex Keeble-Toll from the Nevada County Office of Emergency Services and Cheyanne Neuffer from the Tahoe Resource Conservation District.
Discussion will include the importance of strategic planning efforts in identifying wildfire mitigation priorities that are grounded in place-based knowledge and describing the various efforts that are underway in the region.
You can register for the event at ttcf.net/links.