Since Mid-January, the Nevada County Sheriff's Office says they've taken several calls reporting Catalytic Converter thefts from Motorhomes on storage lots along the Hwy 49 corridor from Grass Valley, south to Auburn.
The suspect(s) are allegedly cutting them with what appears to be a reciprocating saw, and sometimes cutting fenced storage areas to gain access.
If you have a motorhome in storage, officials are recommending to regularly check your vehicle for signs of tampering.
If you have been a victim of a catalytic convertor theft in Nevada County or have further information to provide investigation, you are asked to call 530-265-7880, or submit online tips through their website here: Nevada County, CA | Official Website (nevadacountyca.gov)