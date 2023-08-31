The Nevada Day Parade is just a couple months away, honoring the anniversary of the silver state being admitted into the union back in 1864.
However, after some inappropriate interactions between parade-goers and politicians, the Nevada Day Board announced its making the parade campaign-free this year.
While the goal of organizers is to prevent tense situations from occurring, Washoe County Republican Party Chairman Bruce Parks says it will be a missed opportunity for candidates to connect with voters.
"You're losing the opportunity to speak with the candidates. Most candidates after the Nevada Day Parade, they will mix and mingle with the crowds and that's really people making up their mind in who they want to vote for," said Washoe County Republican Party Chairman Bruce Parks.
2 News has reached out to Nevada Day but the organization has not responded as of yet.
What we know is there will be no campaign signs, pamphlets, or any materials geared toward wooing voters.
Carson City Democrats Chair Lewis Hardy says he agrees with the Nevada Day Board's decision.
"The parade is being way too long. Their idea is to make the parade less about a grand political event ever year and make it a people's event," said Carson City Democrats Chair Lewis Hardy.
The new parade restrictions does not mean there will be no politicians.
Sitting officials will represent their offices, and new candidates can walk alongside their local and state party's' floats.
"The Carson City Democrats actually, and the Northern Nevada Democrats, and the State Democrats all walked together last year and most of the candidates were right in a row on this," said Hardy.
However, Washoe County Republican Party Chairman Bruce Parks says not providing the opportunity for individual candidates to razzle and dazzle parade-goers with unique floats ultimately limits those candidates' exposure. Parks says the candidates could be unknown to some voters until they are seen with their campaign signs.
"Precluding them from participating in the parade like they normally would, is a mistake. You've got them involved with one big group and marching with the party, that really is not helping the voters."
Another important thing to remember, the board will fine any floats that throw candy or toys. Parade participants must directly hand out candy along the sidewalk to avoid the liability of children running into the middle of the street.
The parade is Saturday October 28th in downtown Carson City.