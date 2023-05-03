With 33 days left in the 82nd Legislative Session, this is what lawmakers call the third column of the legislature.
For the homestretch, Democratic Lawmakers and Constitutional Officers held a press conference on the front steps of Nevada's capitol to outline their top priorities.
Assembly Speaker Steve Yeager was joined by Treasure Zach Conine, Attorney General Aaron Ford, and Secretary Of State Francisco Aguilar to discuss their shared priorities in the last month of the legislative session.
A reiterating message: Nevada's government isn't working the way it should to help working Nevadans.
"Strengthening our public education system, increasing access to healthcare, protecting Nevada families from fentanyl, investing in childcare and other vital family supporting programs, making sure every Nevadan has their voice heard in the electoral process, and building the state that Nevadans deserve to live in," said (D) Nevada State Treasurer Zach Conine.
But, Nevada Republicans don't think democrats are working to help every Nevadan, particularly when it comes to the democrats' staunch opposition to the Governor's call to expand school choice.
"I think they [democrats] are more interested in making the teacher's union more happy than they are 77% of the constituents, majority of democrats, who support school choice, who support opportunities for their children. I mean Nevada has proven time and time again that we might be great at the tourism industry but we suck at education, and so it's time that we start giving parents options to educate their kids, and school choice has proven to not only give those kids better options but it naturally forces the public-school system to improve," said (R-Henderson) Assemblywoman Danielle Gallant.
An area that both parties agree needs to be reformed, elections.
At the presser, Democratic Attorney General Aaron Ford pushed back on republicans call to require voter ids at voting sites.
"It is not incumbent upon us as the citizens to prove whether it's compelling or not, it's incumbent upon the government to take to tell you why they are making you do something extra before you exercise your constitutional right, and they must do it in a compelling way, now if they want to come forward and say voter fraud is a compelling reason, sure that sounds like it makes sense, but then they have to prove it, and in courts across the nation it has not been demonstrated that there is a sufficient amount voter fraud that exists to justify the imposition a new requirement to exercise your right to vote,” said Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford.
Republicans argue that the best way to make elections safe and secure is by requiring all voters to present an ID before placing their votes.
"I was kind of disappointed to hear that they're still opposing voter ID when the vast majority of the population is supporting it, it's like 77 to 80 percent of the general population of Nevada support it, right. Because people want integrity back in our elections. They don't exactly trust what's going on. Nobody can kind of put a finger on what's really going on, they just feel like there needs to be that added protection,”
Democratic Assembly Speaker Steve Yeager said that voter fraud is not a problem that exists in the state of Nevada, and that the republicans call to require voter identification is a quote, "solution in search of a problem."
There was a plethora of other policy areas that the Democratic leaders touched on included increased pay for state workers, Nevada’s Rainy Day Fund, and Attorney General Ford’s effort to get tougher on fentanyl while also rehabilitating addicts.