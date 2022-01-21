COVID-19 Testing Lines

Hundreds line up to get a COVID-19 test at South Valleys Regional Park.

The Nevada Department of Heath and Human Services announced that they are investigating Northshore Clinical Labs which is responsible for COVID-19 testing at four locations in Washoe County.

The department announced that they were investigating a claim that was recently made but would not go into further detail.

Some locals in Washoe County have told us that they still haven't received test results even though Northshore Clinical Labs said people should receive results within 24 hours after a test.