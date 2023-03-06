Senator Catherine Cortez Masto (D-NV), a member of the Energy and Natural Resources Committee, announced $28,561,561 in funding to the Nevada Department of Wildlife. These funds—which were awarded through the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s Partners for Fish and Wildlife Program—will enhance the Silver State’s efforts to support outdoor sports and conserve fish, wildlife, and their habitats.
“Some of my best memories were made on Nevada’s public lands, and I’m glad to see these funds coming to our state to boost our economy and make sure Nevadans can enjoy these spaces for generations to come,” said Senator Cortez Masto. “Enjoying our great outdoors is a way of life for Nevadans, and I’ll never stop fighting to protect them.”
This funding will be divided into the following Nevada Department of Wildlife initiatives:
- $22,035,616 – Wildlife Restoration Fund
- $6,525,945 – Sport Fish Restoration Fund
