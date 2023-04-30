The Nevada Division of Emergency Management / Homeland Security (DEM) recently hosted a cyber exercise, Silver State Blackout, which included local, state, tribal and federal partners and organizations to discuss the implications of a regional “Black Sky Event” and validate response requirements.
The State of Nevada designed and hosted the exercise in coordination with Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Region 9 and the FEMA National Exercise Division.
This exercise brought together partners to simulate a response to a cyber crisis and physical attacks impacting Nevada’s critical infrastructure. Layering several other crucial incidents affecting other areas of the state.
The exercise was designed to assess cybersecurity preparedness and examine incident response processes, procedures, and information sharing.
Participants acted in their real-world roles for their organizations when considering the scenario, offering observations, and discussing strategic and tactical decisions. It provided a venue for players to simulate the discovery of, and response to, a widespread coordinated cyberattack.
The Silver State Blackout exercise is part of DEM and the Nevada Office of Cyber Defense Coordination’s commitment to continuously partner with stakeholders to evaluate and improve the state’s cyber resilience.
“Planning for this type of exercise began several months in advance with a collaborated effort by our state and federal partners. This exercise was not a response to any credible threats and more to focus on preparedness, planning and resilience measures,” said DEM Administrator Dave Fogerson. “We must say vigilant and safeguard our critical infrastructure.”
“It was a great opportunity to work with the 140 individuals from various agencies and to test and build on strategic plans, policies and response capabilities currently outlined for Nevada,” said Office of Cyber Defense Coordination Administrator Aakin Patel. "We will continue to work with government agencies and public and private organizations on cyber preparedness efforts. Still, we want to remind everyone that we all play a role in adopting a heightened posture when it comes to cybersecurity and protecting their most critical assets.”