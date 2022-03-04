AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. - Nevada baseball could not hold a lead in Game 1 of today's doubleheader falling 7-3 to Air Force at Falcon Field. Game 2 was suspended due to darkness.
Note: The Pack leads 18-10 in Game 2 but the game was suspended to tomorrow in the eighth inning due to darkness.
Nevada falls to 3-5 overall and 0-1 in Mountain West play with the Game 1 loss at Air Force. The Falcons improve to 4-5 overall and 1-0 in conference play with the win. It marked the first loss in conference play for Nevada since dropping a 2-1 decision against Air Force on Apr. 2, 2021, at Peccole Park in Reno, Nev. The streak ran all the way to 15 prior to the Game 1 loss today.
Game 1
Tyler Bosetti got Nevada on the board with a solo home run in the fourth inning. Patrick Caulfield followed with a double to center scoring Joshua Zamora and pushing the Pack in front 2-0. Matt Clayton's RBI single to left scored Caulfield and staked Nevada out to a 3-0 lead through 3 1/2 innings.
In the home half of the fourth, Air Force cut the deficit to two runs with a solo blast by Brayden Altorfer, 3-1.
The Falcons cut the Pack's lead to one run in the fifth inning when Sam Kulasingam doubled and Aerik Joe scored. Nevada held a 3-2 lead through five complete at Falcon Field.
In the seventh, Air Force struck for two runs to grab its first lead of the game. Blake Covin singled in a run and Kulasingam doubled in another run making the score 4-3.
Since scoring three runs on five hits in the fourth inning, the Pack managed just two hits the rest of the way. Air Force extended its lead for good with three runs in the eighth and took Game 1, 7-3.
Josh Catacutan led the Pack going 2-fo-3 with one walk. Caulfield doubled for his only hit in two at-bats and drove in a run. Clayton drove in a run during his 1-for-3 performance and Bosetti's first home run of the season and 17th of his career was his only hit in five at-bats.
In Game 2, the Pack scored 18 runs on 13 hits and grabbed an 18-10 lead prior to the game being suspended due to darkness in the eighth inning.
Action will continue tomorrow at 10 a.m. (PST) with the continuation of Game 2 and Game 3 following shortly after.