The Nevada Department of Agriculture is reminding horse owners to vaccinate against the West Nile Virus.
Health officials say the mosquito-borne disease can cause serious illness targeting a horse’s brain, spinal cord and nervous system. The disease can also be transmitted to humans from infected mosquitos.
Horse owners are encouraged to take precautions such as using insect repellents, eliminating mosquito-breeding sites including standing water, and keeping horses vaccinated against WNV and Equine Encephalitis.
NDA Director J.J Goicoechea, DVM, encourages horse owners to work with their veterinarian to develop effective management plan, which should include vaccination of animals.
“Eliminating unnecessary standing water around barns and residences along with the use of deterrents can help keep mosquitos away from people and animals,” said NDA Director Goicoechea.
WNV and Equine Encephalitis have been detected in Nevada, and can cause significant illness and death in both horses and humans. WNV and Equine Encephalitis are reportable diseases in Nevada meaning that detections must be reported to the NDA.
(Nevada Dept. of Agriculture contributed to this report.)