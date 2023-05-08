On Monday, Attorney General Aaron Ford held a press conference with health care advocates discussing the effort to protect Nevadans' access to reproductive and preventative care.
Ford discussed his involvement with three separate multi-state challenges to rulings that would roll back abortion-rights and reproductive healthcare protections.
In April, Ford joined 20 democratic attorneys general to challenge a federal judge's ruling in Amarillo, Texas that blocked access to the most commonly used abortion pill mifepristone saying the FDA improperly approved it 20 years ago.
Ford spoke on the ruling during the press conference.
“In Texas, particularly in the mifepristone litigation, there a judge has overruled the FDA’s decision in what we consider to be an extraordinary decision with very little precedent. We've seen concerns from pharmaceutical companies that this ruling could endanger access to other medications if it were to stand,” said (D) Nevada Attorney General Ford.
The U.S. Supreme Court put a stay on the ruling, preserving access to the drug while the lawsuit winds through courts before an appeals court on May 17th.
But, Ford says in anticipation of further attacks on the drug, he and other democratic attorneys general filed a separate challenge to effectively play legal offense.
"In anticipation of this type of attack on reproductive freedom and abortion rights my office did join in with eighteen others or so, or seventeen others or so, and filed another lawsuit in Washington state where we sought an injunction against the FDA that disallowed them from changing the access to state's that signed onto that litigation, so we were fortunate to have those competing rulings coming out. So, Nevada is protected in that regard.">
Ford says Nevada is in a third legal challenge against another decision out of Texas that would remove affordable care act coverage of preventative healthcare services.
"Different judge, same state. This time judge O'Conner who on march 30th struck down portions of the affordable care act that require insurers to cover lifesaving preventative services without cost sharing. These services include lifesaving cancer and heart disease screenings, they include prenatal care, and they include pre-exposure HIV treatment."
In the Nevada legislature, two abortion-rights bills, that work to codify existing laws, have passed through their respective chambers with Governor Lombardo, who describes himself as pro-life citing his Catholic faith, is encouraging the legislature to send “clean” bills to his desk.
Monday's press conference also featured speeches Executive Director at Nevada Advocates for Planned Parenthood Affiliates (NAPPA) Lindsey Harmon as well as For Our Future Action Fund Communications Director, and health care advocate, Jarrett Clark.