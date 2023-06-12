Nevada legislatures recently passed Seante Bill 232 that would extend Medicaid coverage for new mothers for up to one year.
Nevada joined the more than 30 states to extend Medicaid coverage for new mothers for up to 12 months.
Federal law already requires states to provide pregnancy-related Medicaid coverage through 60 days postpartum.
In response, Protect Our Care Nevada’s State Director Chelsey Wininger issued the following statement:
“Expanding Medicaid coverage to the full 12 months postpartum will save lives and improve the health of new mothers and their families. Thanks to federal legislation supported by Senators Rosan and Cortez Masto and Representatives Titus, Lee, and Horsford, states can extend Medicaid coverage to more mothers and ensure health care providers are able to treat delivery complications and postpartum depression and anxiety, and address other postpartum health care needs. With 55 percent of births in Nevada covered by Medicaid, this extension will provide new Nevada mothers with affordable coverage and save lives. I applaud Majority Leader Nicole Cannizzaro and Assemblywoman Michelle Gorelow for championing this essential improvement to health care in Nevada.”