SEATTLE – Despite outscoring Washington (5-3) 17-14 in the fourth quarter, the Nevada women’s basketball team (8-4) fell short in its comeback bid Monday afternoon at Alaska Airlines Arena. The Wolf Pack fell to Washington, 58-42.
Nevada was led offensively by senior Da’Ja Hamilton and sophomore Lexie Givens, who each tallied 10 points. Hamilton, in her third-consecutive game scoring in double figures, totaled two rebounds and one assist while scoring Nevada’s first six points of the game. Givens posted her second-straight game in double figures after registering a double-double against Eastern Washington. Against Washington, Givens grabbed three rebounds to go along with two steals and one assist. Seniors Nia Alexander and Kylie Jimenez and freshman Audrey Roden each tabbed five points. Alexander added a team-high five rebounds. Kenna Holt recorded four rebounds, three points, two steals and two assists.
Nevada found itself down 32-16 at the half, its lowest scoring performance in a half this season. The Huskies edged the Pack 44-25 at the end of the third quarter.
Nevada didn’t let up in the fourth quarter. After Washington hit two free throws entering the fourth, Nevada went on a 12-0 run which prompted a Husky timeout with 5:40 left. Washington responded with back-to-back baskets to move its lead back to 15 with 3:41 remaining. An Alyssa Jimenez jumper with 3:12 left snapped the lead back to 13, but Washington kept firing away in the game’s final minutes to edge Nevada 58-42.
UP NEXT
The Wolf Pack hosts Air Force on Dec. 28 at Lawlor Events Center. Tip is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.