According to the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation’s (DETR) February 2023 economic report, Nevada gained 7,000 jobs over the month, seasonally adjusted.
DETR says employment is also up 74,700 since February 2022, an annual increase of 5.1%. The total employment level in the state is 1,537,700.
DETR also says Nevada’s unemployment rate was 5.5% in February, was unchanged from 5.5 percent in January, and increased by 0.2% from 5.3% in 2022.
Metropolitan Statistical Area (MSA) Employment (Seasonally Adjusted):
* Las Vegas employment increased by 6,100 jobs (0.5%) since January, an increase of 58,000 jobs (5.5%) since February 2022.
* Reno employment had an increase of 1,600 jobs (0.6%) since January, an increase of 12,500 jobs (4.8%) since February 2022.
* Carson City employment saw no change in jobs since January, but an increase of 1,200 jobs (3.9%) since February 2022.