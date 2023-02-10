The Enforcement Division of the Nevada Gaming Control Board (Board) recently disrupted an alleged embezzlement scheme that resulted in arraignments of two alleged co-conspirators earlier this week.
Beginning in December of 2022, the Board began an investigation into the fraudulent cash adjustments being made at various sports wagering kiosks across multiple licensed locations throughout Las Vegas.
The alleged operators of the fraudulent activity used internal information technology systems at their disposal, as employees of the licensee, to illegally add money to sports wagering kiosks, and then print and redeem fraudulent wagering vouchers. The licensee was able to use internal security to uncover the alleged criminal activity and report it to the Board.
Agents of the Board’s Enforcement Division say they uncovered thousands of fraudulent adjustments from this one scheme.
“The Board appreciates licensees meeting their obligation to investigate and self-report potential statutory and regulatory violations, as well as alleged criminal activity,” said Kristi Torgerson, Chief of the Board’s Enforcement Division. “The Enforcement Division will continue to be aggressive in its investigations and covert operations to ensure that the gaming industry is free from criminal elements in its unending effort to safeguard the integrity of regulated gaming in Nevada.”
“I continue to be proud of the work that the Enforcement Division – and the Board as a whole – does to keep Nevada’s residents and visitors safe from criminal activity, and to guarantee that the gaming industry is operating for the benefit of all Nevadans,” said Chairman Kirk Hendrick. The Enforcement Division is the law enforcement arm of the Board, employing approximately 90 sworn peace officers, certified by the Peace Officer Standards and Training Commission, and then specifically field trained for the gaming industry."
(Nevada Gaming Control Board)