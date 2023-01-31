Nevada's nonrestricted gaming licenses reported a total "gaming win" of $1,314,478,876 for the month of December 2022.
The Nevada Gaming Control Board says this amounts to a 14.30% increase compared to December 2021, when licenses reported a gaming win of $1,149,986,166.
For the fiscal year (July 1, 2022 through December 31, 2022) gaming win has increased 2.87%.
The state collected $66,719,482 in percentages fees during the month of January, 2023 based upon the taxable revenues generated in December 2022.
This represents a 2.18% decrease compared to the prior year's January, when percentage fee collections were $68,209,391.
(Nevada Gaming Board)