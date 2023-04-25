Nevada is reporting gaming wins of more than $1.3 billion statewide last month.
The Nevada Gaming Control Board says most of that money came from the Las Vegas Strip.
Overall, the state saw a 3.18% decrease in gaming wins compared to the same time last year.
The Board says gaming wins have increased 4.46% for the Fiscal Year (July 1, 2022-March 31, 2023).
Washoe County brought in $79.5 million in March, compared to $84.7 million the same time last year.
South Lake Tahoe brought in more than $16.7 million.
Elko County brought in $35.4 million in March.
The Carson Valley area brought in just a little more than $11.2 million.
Meanwhile, casinos on the Strip took in $724 million, compared to nearly $746 million in March 2022.