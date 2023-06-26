More than $416 million is headed to Nevada to help expand high-speed internet access.
The funds are part of a $42 billion program being distributed through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Act.
As part of the “Internet for All” initiative, the Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment (BEAD) program will go to all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and five territories.
The federal government says more than 51,000 homes and small businesses in Nevada lack access to a high-speed internet connection.
Funds will be used to deploy or upgrade broadband networks to ensure that everyone has access to reliable, affordable, high-speed internet service.
Any leftover funds will be used on training, and workforce development efforts. among other things.
After years of work, today I’m proud to announce Nevada is getting $416 million to expand broadband access in our state.— Senator Cortez Masto (@SenCortezMasto) June 26, 2023
I’ve been fighting to make sure our state gets the funding it needs to connect Nevadans statewide, and this announcement makes it official.