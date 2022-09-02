Governor Steve Sisolak officially launched a website highlighting infrastructure investments coming to Nevada through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, also known as the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, NevadaBuilds.com.
“Every day, we are working to build a brighter future for Nevadans. When I make a promise, I know there are thousands of people — families, workers, children — relying on the State to follow through,” said Governor Steve Sisolak. “Our new website will not only highlight the projects improving our infrastructure, resiliency and resources available to Nevadans, but it also highlights the jobs being created thanks to these investments.”
The website highlights money Nevada is investing into infrastructure projects from transportation to clean energy to high-speed internet access and the funding Nevada is intending on applying for future projects.