The Nevada Health Centers Mammovan will be visiting northern Nevada during Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October.
Early detection is key in the fight against breast cancer, so access to screenings is critically important.
To accommodate women who are due for a mammography screening, the Mammovan continually criss-crosses the state and stop in communities of all size.
To schedule an appointment, you can call 1.877.581.6266, option 1
Mammography screenings are primarily for women age 40 and older; however, screenings are provided to those younger than 40 that have a screening referral from a provider.
COVID precautions are in place.
Below is a list of locations the Mammovan will be visiting in October:
- Tuesday, Oct. 4 Wednesday, at the Reno-Sparks Indian Colony Tribal Health Clinic located at 1715 Kuenzli St. from 7:40 a.m. to 3:20 p.m.
- Wednesday, Oct. 5 at O'Brien Middle School located at 10500 Stead Blvd from 12 p.m. to 5:20 p.m.
- Thursday, October 6 at Mark Twain Community Center located at 500 Sam Clemens Ave in Dayton from 7:40 a.m. to 3:20 p.m.
- Monday, October 24 at Moana Nursey located at 1100 W. Moana Lane from 7:40 a.m. to 3:20 p.m.
- Tuesday, October 25 at Sierra Nevada Health Center located at 3325 Research Way in Carson City from 7:40 a.m. to 3:20 p.m.
- Wednesday, October 26 at St. Peter Canisius located at 225 E. 5 Ave. in Sun Valley from 7:40 a.m. to 3: 30 p.m.
- Thursday, October 27 at Northern Nevada HOPES located at 580 W. 5th St. from 7:40 a.m. to 3:20 p.m.
NVHC’s mission is to provide access to quality healthcare services throughout Nevada. Screenings are provided to all women regardless of economic status.
General information about Nevada Health Centers is available on the company website at: http://www.nvhealthcenters.org