Weather Alert

...COLD THROUGH THIS WEEKEND WITH A STRONGER WINTER STORM POSSIBLE NEXT TUESDAY-WEDNESDAY... * Cold temperatures will continue today through this weekend with highs only in the lower to mid 40s for western Nevada and 30s for Sierra valleys. Additional spotty, light snow showers will be possible through this weekend mainly during the afternoon and evening hours, which may produce brief minor accumulations on Sierra roadways. * A stronger winter storm is likely to impact the region late Monday night through Wednesday, with the best chances for heavy Sierra snowfall from early Tuesday morning through Tuesday evening. This will be a cold storm with snow levels close to the lower valley floors. * Snow totals in the High Sierra could reach 2 to 3 feet, with 10-20 inches for the Tahoe Basin, around Mammoth Lakes, and mountainous areas of northeast CA west of US-395. Snow totals on valley floors of western Nevada could reach up to 2 inches, with 2 to 6 inches possible for foothill locations and Virginia City. However, the late March sun angle will limit accumulations on most road surfaces in lower elevations. * Gusty south to southwest winds will accompany this storm and may bring areas of blowing and drifting snow, further reducing visibility and bringing significant travel difficulties in the Sierra.