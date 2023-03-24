Starting April 1, all Nevadans on Medicaid will start to have their accounts redetermined on an annual basis for the first time since before the COVID-19 pandemic, causing many Nevadans to potentially lose their health care coverage.
Nevada Health Link is helping to coordinate the transfer of qualifying applications to NevadaHealthLink.com to ensure Nevadans stay covered.
Pre-2020, all Medicaid recipients were required to reapply for eligibility each year. When the COVID-19 pandemic started, the federal government halted Medicaid from taking adverse action toward Medicaid recipients who were coming up on their redetermination/expiration date in order to protect individuals from losing Medicaid during the public health emergency.
This provision will expire on March 31, 2023. Starting April 1, Nevada Medicaid will prioritize redeterminations based on the anniversary month of the predetermined date.
It is expected that nearly 200,000 Nevadans will not be renewed for their Medicaid benefits during this process.
Reasons may include increase in income, enrolling in employer-sponsored health insurance or if the individual did not respond/take action to the Medicaid renewal packet sent to their physical address. For individuals who are not renewed for Medicaid coverage due to over-income, accounts will automatically be transferred to NevadaHealthLink.com.
Medicaid will contact individuals to advise them of the account transfer and Nevada Health Link representatives will do active outreach to those individuals to help them with next steps regarding their account.
Those who have lost Medicaid coverage for reasons other than over-income may still be eligible for coverage through Nevada Health Link and are encouraged to apply for coverage at NevadaHealthLink.com.
“During the Medicaid redetermination process, the biggest priority for Nevada Health Link is ensuring Nevadans remain covered with health insurance and keeping the process easy for individuals going through this transition,” says Nevada Health Link Executive Director Ryan High. “We don’t want any Nevadan to feel lost or in the dark about transitioning their health insurance plans from Medicaid to Nevada Health Link. Our call center is open and we have hundreds of certified local assistants across the state who are there to help Nevadans pick a new plan that best fits their needs and budget.”
“We have great confidence in Nevada’s robust commercial health insurance marketplace to provide affordable healthcare coverage options to those Nevadans that may be impacted by this transition,” said Nevada Insurance Commissioner Scott Kipper. “Together with the Silver State Health Insurance Exchange and our other sister state agencies, our goal is to ensure consumers have access to the information and resources they need to make an informed decision to best meet their health insurance needs.”
Though hundreds of thousands of Nevadans will be redetermined and some not renewed for Medicaid, this process will spread out over a 14-month period.
While Nevada Health Link does not currently project any major concerns to handle this caseload of new enrollees and transfers, the marketplace is prepared with a fully staffed call center and employees designated specifically for outreach to consumers during this period.
(Nevada Health Link)