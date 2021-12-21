Nevada Health Response provides update on mask guidance

Nevada Health Response provided an update on county risk levels as posted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
Storey and White Pine counties are listed as having low or moderate risk of transmission for the second week in a row, so vaccinated individuals do not have to use masks in indoor settings starting this Friday, Dec. 24. They join Esmeralda County, which was released from a mask requirement for vaccinated individuals on Nov. 23.
Lander County, Eureka County, and Lincoln County are listed as having low or moderate risk of transmission this week. If these counties maintain a low or moderate risk of transmission for another week, vaccinated individuals will not have to use masks in indoor settings beginning on the following Friday.
Humboldt County is listed has having substantial risk of transmission, an improvement from high risk of transmission last week.
All other Nevada counties are listed as high transmission by the CDC. All counties must continue to use masks in indoor settings, except for Esmeralda, Storey and White Pine counties.
To be able to lessen mask restrictions, counties need to remain at low or moderate transmission, as defined by the CDC, for 2 weeks in a row. Low transmission is defined as having less than 10 new cases per 100,000 persons in the past 7 days and less than 5% of tests resulting in positive cases in the past 7 days. Moderate is between 10 and 49.99 new cases per 100,000 in the past 7 days and between 5 and 7.99% of tests resulting in positive cases in the past 7 days.
The CDC recommended that everyone, including fully vaccinated individuals, wear a mask in public indoor settings in counties with substantial or high transmission. In line with Emergency Directive 045 (signed and effective May 3, 2021), the State of Nevada automatically adopted the latest CDC guidance related to masks as a statewide requirement.
(Nevada Health Response assisted in this report.)