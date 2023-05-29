Thousands came from far and wide to fill the Northern Nevada Veterans Memorial Ceremony with flags, flowers, and music Monday morning.
The Nevada Department of Veterans Services and Nevada Veterans Coalition hosted the annual event and dedicated it to Gold Star families who have lost a loved one in the line of duty.
With T-6 aircraft buzzing overhead, Governor Joe Lombardo accepted the dog tags of 7,000 fallen service members.
The governor said Memorial Day holds special importance to him as a veteran.
"The bible instructs us to give honor to where honor is due, and honor is due most clearly to our nation's fallen veterans," he said.
At the gravesites, some said they were there to support close friends.
"With Kenny, you know, lot of respect. I mean, he did well. Vietnam vet. Awesome man. Good friend. So here I am to pay my respect," said Phil Pape, a veteran of the Marine Corps.
Don Michaely said he came all the way from Tahoe City to pay his respects to his father, a World War II veteran who was shot down and had to bail out of his aircraft.
"(He) ended up being a POW in Germany for over a year," Michaely said.
A U.S. Air Force Veteran himself, Francisco Rivera said it's up to the living to remember the veterans who gave their lives in the line of duty.
"This weekend isn't about sales or barbeques or things like that. We can enjoy those things because of the fallen that you see behind us," he said, gesturing to the gravesites behind him, dotted with waving flags.